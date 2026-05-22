Ranked: All the unbelievably eyewatering net worths of the Desi Bling cast

The cast of Desi Bling have some absolutely ludicrous net worth’s spanning into the billions, so let’s rank them by how much they’re all really worth!

4. Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh – $20 million

Dyuti amassed his huge wealth after starting his career as a office manager at Hyatt before going onto to work as a duty manager at InterContinental Hotels Group. He then moved on as a managing partner at Strawberry Events whilst also working as managing director at GWE General Trading in 2013.

He then worked his way up the ladder at Decisive Group, becoming the CCO of the company, before getting promoted at the start of 2023 to CEO, a position that comes with a very generous salary.

3. Tejasswi Prakash – $250 million

Tejawsswi is one of the highest paid actresses in Asia, and it makes sense that the Desi Bling cast member has a net worth fitting of her stardom.

She made her acting debut in 2012 in a thriller show, before having a massive breakthrough with the TV show Swaragini where she played one of the main characters.

From there she starred in numerous other huge TV shows, and even won Big Boss 15 in 2021 before appearing in her first film in 2022, which earned her a Filmfare Marathi Awards nomination for Best Female Debut.

2. Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal – $1.5 billion

Satish is the founder and chairman of Anax Holding, which has a current estimated value of $3 billion. Satish and Tabinda have previously been very open about their extreme wealth, revealing that they purchase at least three kilos of gold jewellery every year.

Satish is also the co-founder of VII Dubai Daylight Restaurants, with him and Tabinda also running the Sanpal Foundation together, a non profit that provides support to those in need.

1. Rizwan Sajan – $2.5 billion

Rizwan takes the number one spot, and has the biggest net worth out of all the Desi Bling cast members at an eyewatering $2.5 million. He’s based in Dubai primarily and is the founder of chairman of the Danube Group, one of the biggest conglomerates which encompasses real estate, building materials, and home decor.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.