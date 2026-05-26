Love Is Blind: Poland’s Julita spills details on her new fiancé after dramatic split from Jacek

If you thought the most chaotic moment in Love Is Blind: Poland was the altar walkouts, Julita has now revealed news nobody saw coming: Engagement 2.0.

She and Jacek ended things at the altar in full wedding-day devastation, and now she is very much engaged again.

“I went there expecting nothing… just to clear my head,” she explained, describing how things shifted after the show. “People from the experiment reached out, we got in touch, and then I went to Sunrise… and there I met my future fiancé.”

And apparently, that meeting was not a slow-burn storyline. Julita says it was instant.

“I met the love of my life — the kind of love I always dreamed of. It was love at first sight,” she added, clearly still a bit in disbelief herself. Her fiancé, Konrad, has now basically become part of her everyday vocabulary: She even jokes about constantly asking him to retell the story of their first meeting because she loves it that much.

There’s also a very important subplot: Family approval. Julita revealed that her son Mikołaj and Konrad get along effortlessly, describing their bond as “almost friendship-like”, which she says is something she’s always wanted for her life.

Jacek and Julita still had unfinished business, and the tension came straight back like it had never left. They revisited their Greece argument and the communication breakdowns that ultimately ended things.

Jacek also revisited one very specific memory involving a piercing, a brunch table, and a moment that escalated wildly out of nowhere. Julita pushed back on his version of events, hinting that there was more to the story than what was said on camera, though neither of them fully unpacked it in the episode.

Jacek claimed that when he finished talking to the other participant, Julita leaned over him and, looking him in the eyes, squeezed his cartilage piercing: “I blurted out ‘bitch’,” he recalled.

It was messy, emotional, and exactly the kind of unresolved energy reality TV loves to keep on standby.

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