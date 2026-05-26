People think this is why Marta and Damian didn’t go to the Love Is Blind: Poland reunion

If there’s one Love Is Blind: Poland couple who people thought would make it out of the pods, it was Marta and Damian. From awkward honesty to unexpectedly sweet moments (and the occasional brutally unfiltered comment about money and marriage), they said “I do” at the end of the experiment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marta Frymer (@martafrymer)

So when the Love Is Blind Poland reunion dropped and the pair were nowhere to be seen in the studio audience, people immediately clocked it as… suspicious.

Instead of sitting on the sofa and answering awkward post-show questions like the rest of the cast, Marta and Damian appeared only in a pre-recorded segment. In it, they insisted things were still on track and even confirmed they are still together and living under the same roof.

Not long after the reunion aired, Marta posted a very pointed Instagram story. She posted a selfie in a T-shirt reading: “sorry, but I don’t care, I need a day off” and added: “Thanks for understanding, bye.”

People started convincing themselves the couple had quietly split, or at the very least hit a rough patch. The situation escalated further when people noticed she no longer follows Damian on Instagram, even though he still follows her.

Some people think the reunion absence wasn’t random at all, and that something is going on behind the scenes they haven’t shared yet. Others have suggested it could be a classic reality TV situation: Editing frustration, post-show burnout, or simply not wanting to relive their on-screen moments in front of cameras again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marta Frymer (@martafrymer)

One popular fan theory is that they may have opted out of attending in person after being unhappy with how certain moments from the show were portrayed, like Damian’s more controversial jokes and edits, suggesting the couple may not have been eager to re-open that conversation in front of everyone.

At this point, nothing is officially confirmed beyond what was shown in the reunion segment: That they were still together at that time. Everything else is internet detective work, Instagram clues, and a whole lot of speculation.

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