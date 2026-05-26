Let’s have a nosey look at all the age gaps between the couples on Desi Bling

There’s a diverse range of ages throughout the Desi Bling cast, but what about the different age gaps between all the couples on the show? Well, it’s very varied so let’s rank all of the couples starting with who has the smallest age gap between them.

4. Adel Sajan and Sana Sajan – One year age gap

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Adel Sajan is 37 whilst Sana is 36, meaning out of all the age gaps between the Desi Bling couples, theirs is the smallest. The two first met when they were teenagers before reconnecting later on, with the proposal naturally taking place on a very fancy private beach.

It’s clear the family adore her too, with Rizwan himself making a post to celebrate her birthday, writing: “We are so blessed to have you as part of our family and on your special day we wish you only the best and hope it’s filled with love, joy and all the blessings in the world.”

3. Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal – Two year age gap

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The controversial Satish Sanpal and his wife Tabinda are also very close in age with only a two year age gap between them. He is 40 and she is 42. The two revealed on Curly Tales that they met by chance during a business meeting, with Tabinda saying she was instantly drawn to him bceuase of “how much he talked.”

2. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash – Nine year age gap

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After meeting on TV during Big Boss 15, the newly engaged Karan and Tejasswi have a nine year age gap between them, with her being 32 and he 41. When they met four years ago during Big Boss they were 28 and 37.

1. Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh – 12 year age gap



Whilst it’s not completely clear whether Dyuti and Iryna are actually together at this point, they have the biggest age gap between them out of all the Desi bling couples. He’s 42 and she’s 30.

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