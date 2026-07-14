Here’s where all the past Love Island USA winning couples are now, from seasons one to seven

Love Island USA has seen its fair share of splits post-show, and five winning couples have gone their separate ways once they’ve gone into the real world. From Amaya and Bryan to Zeta and Timmy, we’ve ranked all the splits based on how quick they decided to break up.

5. Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELIZABETH WEBER (@ewebzz)

Elizabeth and Zac from season one, which took place in 2019, lasted the longest at seven months, other than two remaining couples that are still together. They broke up in early 2020 and had coupled up literally straight away in the villa, so the real world was a no-no.

She’s now engaged to Gianni Settino and planning her wedding! Zac is fairly private but still working as a model in New York, and appears to still be single. He first joined the show as a Chicago grocery store cashier, and appeared on movie The Fly in 2025.

4. Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew

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Justine and Caleb lasted five months. They won in September 2020 and split in January 2021. They made history as the first Black couple to win Love Island USA, but it ended in chaos, with Justine accused of using Caleb to win, and him allegedly having a secret GF.

She’s since been on Love Island Games, where she developed a tight-knit connection with the UK’s Tyrique, and even won the show the first time with Jack Fowler, is still single. Caleb, on the other hand, is also single and working on his business.

3. Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy

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Olivia and Korey lasted around four months. They announced their split together in late 2021, saying navigating their relationship in the real world was difficult, but they didn’t ever go official. Korey claimed Olivia caused drama during a trip to New York.

She’s now a mother on MomTok and is married to Theo Campbell, who she tied the knot with in June 2025. They first met on The Challenge in early 2024. Korey is single and mostly focused on tattoos, with his recent venture getting one completely removed.

2. Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi

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Zeta and Timmy seemed so happy, but they only lasted four months on the outside. After leaving the villa, they claimed they had communication issues, which obviously wasn’t too difficult when they lived in one giant house in the sun. Holiday romance, basically.

She’s now working as a model while Timmy often makes digs at his ex in his social media videos. He calls himself an athlete and has been focusing on acting. Based in Los Angeles while Zeta is usually in Miami, they’ve both moved on with their careers and are single.

1. Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaya Elizabeth (@amayaelizabeth_)

Amaya and Bryan made history as the quickest winning couple to break up, as they only lasted just over a month. There was loads of drama after the show. Amaya said she “doesn’t deserve this” after Bryan was accused of meeting his ex-girlfriend, and it was messy.

She soft-launched her new boyfriend five months after splitting from Bryan. Although she has showcased his tattooed arms and physique on her Instagram stories, she keeps his identity and face out of the public spotlight, while Bryan appears to still be single.

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