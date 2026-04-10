Here’s a messy recap of which Temptation Island season one couples are still together

Temptation Island season one really put those relationships through it, didn’t it, so here’s which couples are still together after everything.

Season two of Temptation Island has just been released on Netflix, so it’s the perfect time to see where the past contestants stand now. Filmed back in 2024 in Hawaii, the show followed four couples: Brion and Shanté, Tyler and Tayler, Grant and Ashley, and Lino and Alexa. And while a few tried to make things work after leaving the island, not everyone made it.

So, here’s who’s still together from Temptation Island season one and where they all stand now.

Brion Whitley and Shanté Glover

So, even though Brion and Shanté actually left the island together, things didn’t last once they got back to real life.

Shanté decided to stay with Brion even after the threesom and explained to Tudum saying, “As sad as it is and as annoying as it is, I don’t know that we would’ve had those conversations if that didn’t happen. We could have just been down this bad spiral of not really knowing how each other feels.”

But just a month after the show aired, Shanté shared on Instagram that they had decided to go their separate ways. She wrote on her Instagram story, “There’s no bad blood—just two people recognising that we need time and space to process this journey. I wish Brion nothing but the best, and I hope we’re both able to grow from this experience.”

Tyler Breshears and Tayler Byrd

Tyler and Tayler also didn’t stay together after the show. They split by the end of the season and didn’t end up getting back together afterwards.

Since then, they’ve both moved on. Tyler is now married to Lauren Bennett, while Tayler is apparently in a new relationship with another woman, though she hasn’t shared much publicly about it.

Grant Larson and Ashley Moore

Grant and Ashley had quite a back-and-forth journey. They didn’t leave the island together, but they actually got back together for a bit after filming wrapped.

However, that didn’t last either, and things eventually fell apart again when Ashley found out that Grant was also seeing Natalie Cruz, whom he connected with on the show. Ashley later told Tudum, “We got back together for a little bit. That was a sh*t show.”

As of now, neither Grant nor Ashley appears to be in a public relationship.

Alexa Santamaria and Lino Troisi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexa santamaria (@alexarsantamaria)



Unlike all the other couples, Alexa and Lino actually got engaged at the end of the season, and they’re still going strong today. They’re currently planning their wedding for October 2026 in Sorrento, Italy.

Basically, the island really did its job, just not in the way most couples would’ve hoped.

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