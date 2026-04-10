Temptation Island star reveals the truth behind whether the show is actually scripted

Since the dramatic chaos of the first season of Temptation Island, there’s been talk about whether the Netflix dating show is scripted. Cast member Kai Stone from season two has now exclusively revealed to Reality Shrine the truth about whether it’s manufactured for drama.

He said: “It’s not scripted like people think—no one’s telling you what to say—but it’s definitely engineered. The producers know what they’re doing. You’re put in situations that are going to bring stuff out of you—good, bad, whatever’s already there.”

“And when you’re in that environment, emotions are heightened, so things can escalate fast. But what you say and how you react—that’s on you,” Kai added, revealing that filming is “intense” as you’re “basically on all the time and there’s no real off switch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Stone (@kaistone808)

“You’re mic’d up all day, cameras are always around, when you’re not filming something structured, you’re still ‘on.’ There’s not much time to step away and reset, so everything feels more intense than it normally would. You kind of lose your sense of time a bit,” he said.

Like most cast members, he got a DM on socials. Kai revealed: “I was reached out to through social—pretty standard these days. At first I didn’t think much of it, but after a few conversations, I was like, alright, this could either be a disaster or something I learn a lot from.”

He felt “intrigued” about the show and, to be fair, his claims about the show not being scripted is backed up by past contestants, such as Kaitlin Tufts and Karl Collins, who have denied the show is fake, describing their emotions as 100 percent genuine.

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