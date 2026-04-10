Exclusive: Temptation Island’s Kai reveals a huge relationship update after the show

EXCLUSIVE: Kai Stone from Temptation Island sat down with Reality Shrine to reveal all on the mystery girl he met just six weeks before filming began. He’s now revealed he’s in a relationship, and has said he just “couldn’t stop thinking about her” during filming.

He told us: “I met someone about six weeks before filming. We were both going through casting, so it wasn’t super serious yet. We were just getting to know each other and still technically single. I got cast, she didn’t, I went into the show thinking I’d see what happened.

“But once I got there, I realised pretty quickly my head wasn’t in it. I kept thinking about her. It’s hard to fully lean into the experience when you’re starting to develop real feelings for someone back home. I wasn’t interested in forcing connections just to play the game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Stone (@kaistone808)

Kai added: “That’s what people don’t really see—when something real is on your mind, the rest starts to feel kind of off. Being there gave me clarity fast. It made me take a step back and be honest about what I actually wanted instead of just going through the motions.

“We’re still together now, so I trust that decision,” he concluded. So, he’s officially off the market, girlies! As for whether he was hesitant to do the show, Kai told us: “You’re putting your relationship, your business, your personal life, all of it, out there for people to judge.

“At the same time, those are the kinds of situations that really show you who you are. For me, it came down to whether I wanted to stay comfortable or actually challenge myself. I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but I didn’t want to play it safe and look back wondering “what if.'”

Kai shared a cosy photo with Isabelle Mac in December while sitting in the car, with her in a bikini and him shirtless like on the show, so it looks like she could be the girl he’s now with. She was featured in the third picture in the carousel above on Instagram.

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