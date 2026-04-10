Ranked: Here are all the ages of the chaotic Temptation Island season two cast

There’s a huge range of cast ages for season two of Temptation Island, so let’s rank them all from youngest to oldest!

Shyanne – 23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)



Shyanne is the youngest female cast member, and is currently in a relationship with Jack. She and Jack have been together for five years, but he cheated three years ago. To make matters worse she found out by going through his phone. Yikes.

Carter – 23

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Out of all the ages of the Temptation Island season two cast, temptress Carter is the youngest. She works as a bartender and explained: “I’m here to have fun, flirt a little, and enjoy every second … and if I happen to find a real connection (or two or three), I’m definitely not mad at it.”

Kaylee – 24

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Kaylee is in a relationship with Summit, with her telling Tudum that their incompatibility is starting to take a toll, explaining: “Our biggest hurdle has been navigating our differences. Summit and I are like fire and rain.”

Sydney – 24

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Sydney works as an aesthetician and is with Mikey, but after a year and a half together she’s ready for him to get serious. She told Tudum: “I want him to realize that emotionally uncomfortable conversations are needed.”

Mikey- 24

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Mikey is Sydney’s boyfriend and works as a live music host. He wants to work on being more “mature and romantic” and prove to her that he’s changed from when he was a “player” in college.

Summit- 25

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Summit is with Kaylee, and safe to say he’s not ready to settle down with her yet. He admitted: “I love freedom and squeezing everything out of life. Commitment is something I want eventually — but it’s also something I want to be very sure about before I sign up for forever.”

Jack – 25

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Jack is with Shyanne, and after he cheated on her he hopes the show can help them “get past” the issues they’ve previously faced.

Cole – 27

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Cole is with Scarlett and works as a real estate agent/developer and entrepreneur. They’ve been together for over two years, with him saying: ““I want to work on being more grounded in my own skin as a man and loving myself. I want Scarlett to be more grounded as well and to work on trusting me more and being more free to dive fully into the relationship.”

Scarlett – 29

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His girlfriend Scarlett is a marketing agency owner, and she explained: “I believe that the most challenging experiences often lead to the greatest growth. I hope we can work on building trust, improving transparency, and strengthening our communication.”

Lexy – 29

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Out of all the ages of the Temptation Island season two cast, Lexy is the oldest alongside Scarlett that we know of at 29.

She works as a content creator, with the temptress revealing: “The world starts to reward you when you leave behind people, places, and things that no longer serve your best interest.”

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