Inside The Parisian Agency star Martin Kretz’s heartbreaking split from ex-wife Eve

He still has photos up with her from 2022

Martin Kretz is the main star of Netflix’s The Parisian Agency, but it turns out he separated from his ex, Eve von Romberg, before season five. She doesn’t appear on the new season, and it’s all because they’ve sadly split, even though he still has photos up with her from 2022.

He’s now moved on, but the former couple got married during the earlier seasons of the show, meaning they were husband and wife across four seasons, and have two children together. Their relationship sadly came to an end presumably last year.

His younger brother Raphaël mentions the split between them, saying: “Martin, it’s fine, a lot of work too and it’s a bit complicated. The separation with Eve that doesn’t help things at all. But hey, he doesn’t want it to be a topic of discussion, he doesn’t talk about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Kretz (@martin__kretz)

Eve still works as an architectural designer, with Martin still keeping up a post to this day, where he wrote: “Chez Mun ❤️😍✨ with @evevonromberg designer and one of the architects of the place, again a big congratulations my love.”

She was complaining about Martin never having time for their family life in the previous season. A year ago, it was rumoured that they had broken up. One person claimed: “When she had this big opportunity in Lisbon, she had to let it go because of Martin’s parents.”

“They said it was because of Covid, but I bet there were many arguments coming from people who ended up leaving to Brazil. Martin was also quite flirty with clients sometimes, and made comments off-camera that would really p*ss me off if I were his wife,” they speculated.

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