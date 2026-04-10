Here’s everything we know about Logan’s twin sister Neith Pereira from Love on the Spectrum

If you watched Logan’s journey this season on Love on the Spectrum, you’ll have definitely noticed one person who was there through it all, his twin sister, Neith Pereira, so here’s everything you need to know about her.

So, who actually is she?

Neith Pereira is Logan’s twin sister, and the two are really close. They live in Las Vegas with their mum, and from what we saw on the show, she’s basically his biggest supporter. Whether he was getting ready for his first ever date or going into a relationship for the first time, Neith was right there encouraging him.

On the show, she came across as calm, supportive and genuinely proud of her brother. She even helped him prepare for his first date, including going shopping with him and boosting his confidence before the big day. And when things didn’t work out with Hailey, she still kept things positive, calling the whole experience a learning curve.

She told Tudum, “It was really interesting to see him in lover-boy mode. Dating can be a very tumultuous thing, but he handled it really, really well.”

What does Neith do for work?

Away from the show, Neith has a pretty solid career in media and events. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as a Lifestyle Coordinator at CCMC, where she’s involved in community events and outreach.

Alongside that, she also does freelance work as an Event Coordinator, which includes planning, design and content. Before that, she worked as a Production Coordinator at Jubilee Media.

Neith studied Journalism, Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno, which makes sense given the kind of roles she’s had.

Is Neith on social media?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Pereira (@theloganpereira)



She is, but she keeps things pretty low-key. Her Instagram is private, even though some of the cast follow her. And her Facebook is public, but she doesn’t post loads. Her last post was in 2024.

So, all in all, Neith seems like someone supportive, grounded and quite private, despite being part of such a popular series. And a big part of why Logan was able to put himself out there is down to having someone like her in his corner.

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