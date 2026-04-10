Real Housewives of Rhode Island husbands are loaded, so here’s what their net worths are

The men are doing well for themselves

The women of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island are already serving glam, drama and seriously lavish lifestyles, but everyone is just as curious about the men behind it all, so here’s a ranking of the richest RHORI husbands and partners based on their net worths.

8. Jared Haibon: $500,000

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Compared to the rest, Jared’s net worth is actually quite low. He rose to fame on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, before marrying Ashley Iaconetti. He’s worth around $500k and now co-owns a coffee shop called Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge and works in media.

7. Gary Tiberi: $1 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo-Ellen Tiberi (@joellentiberi)



Gary keeps things quite low-key compared to the others. There’s no exact figure available for his net worth. But he works as a mortgage loan officer, and alongside Jo-Ellen Tiberi’s reported $1m–$3m, it’s clear they’re doing comfortably.

6. Paul Connell: $1 million – $2 million

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Dolores’ fiancé, Paulie, is solidly in millionaire territory. As per Yahoo, he is the president and CEO of an electrical company called Eco Electrical Services LLC and has an estimated net worth between $1m and $2m.

5. Rich DiMare: $1 million – $5 million

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Rosie DiMare’s husband, Rich, is very much the entertainer of the group. With income from singing, DJing and events, estimates place him between $1m and $5m.

4. Billy Kitsilis: $2 million – $5 million

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Billy’s restaurant empire puts him firmly in the multi-millionaire category. While there’s no official number, estimates suggest around $2m–$5m based on his businesses with Alicia Carmody.

3. Gerry McGraw: $3 million – $7 million

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Gerry co-owns a hugely successful cannabis dispensary with Elizabeth McGraw. As per reports, Liz’s net worth sits between $3m and $7m, and since they run the business together, it’s safe to say Gerry is right up there, too.

2. John Caprio: $5 million

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Kelsey’s rumoured boyfriend, John Caprio, is one of the richest people linked to the show. He’s worth around $5m thanks to his legal career and property investments. Plus, coming from the family of Frank Caprio definitely doesn’t hurt.

1. Brian Pontarelli: $3 million – $7 million

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Taking the top spot is Brian. He’s a prominent Rhode Island-based podiatrist, and when you combine that with Rulla Nehme Pontarelli’s reported $3m–$7m net worth, they’re easily one of the wealthiest couples on RHORI.

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