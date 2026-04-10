Abbey and David openly disagreed about marriage before Love on the Spectrum split

She thought they would get married last year

Abbey and David have split after five years, with the main issue coming down to Abbey wanting to get married and David not being there yet.

A source has claimed to The US Sun that their relationship is over, claiming: “Sadly it’s true that David and Abbey broke up. They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time.”

Another insider close to David claimed: “They did break up, but he is doing very well.”

However, Abbey and David have both openly discussed their differing thoughts on marriage over the years, with Abbey even thinking they’d be ready to get married at the end of last year. Here’s everything they both said about the topic.

Abbey admitted ‘there’s a difference’ between when she and David want to get married just months ago

Abbey appeared on the We Need To Talk Podcast at the start of the month, however the episode was filmed just after the New Year. During her discussion with Paul Brunson she admitted that whilst she loves David, she knows “he’s not ready to get married.”

Abbey continued to say: “There’s a difference. I do want to be married but I just don’t know when. I don’t need to rush it, I just want to take my time.”

David repeatedly stated he still wasn’t ‘ready’ for marriage yet

Back in April 2025, David and Abbey were asked if they’d get engaged. David told Impaulsive, “We are still together but we are not ready for that yet.”

David also told TODAY that on the topic of marriage, they weren’t “ready to do the real thing yet.”

Abbey thought she and David would get married in 2025

Abbey previously opened up to Rolling Stone about when she and David would be ready to get married, stating she thought it would happen “probably in late 2025.”

She explained on the Unplanned Podcast that she’s already started thinking about the food that would be on offer, describing that cookies, Costco pizza, and Yum Yum Donuts will all be on the menu.

She added: “I’ve always always wanted to be old enough to get married. Marriage means I’m like a princess.”

Neither Abbey or David posted anything for Valentine’s this year, and it’s the first time they haven’t commemorated the occasion. They also haven’t posted each other in almost five months, with the last time either of them posted each other was at the start of December 2025.

According to Reddit, David confirmed to a viewer who messaged him about his and Abbey’s relationship that they were no longer together, however the post was removed.

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