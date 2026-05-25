He’s very controversial on the show, so who is Desi Bling star Satish Sanpal?

Desi Bling star Satish Sanpal is one of the most controversial, and richest, cast members out of the entire show. His company is worth over $3 billion and he’s already gifted his toddler her own pink Rolls-Royce, so who actually is he?

Satish is the chairman of ANAX Holding, with the company being currently valued at over $3 billion. During an interview with The National, he revealed that he quit school in the eight grade age just 15 in order to open his own grocery store.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabinda Sanpal (@tabinda.sanpal)



Satish explained: “I studied only till the eighth grade since I started working at the age of 15. I took 50,000 Indian rupees ($597) from my mother to start a grocery store. I sustained that business for two years, but it incurred losses.

“I then started a stock market business where I introduced customers to brokers for a commission. I came to Dubai in search of new opportunities, realised the city has scope for growth and got involved in multiple businesses.”

During the same interview he also revealed his plans to become one of the top 10 richest billionaires in the world by 2036. Satish is also currently planning on starting his own real estate business in the UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabinda Sanpal (@tabinda.sanpal)



He and his wife live in the extortionately expensive Burj Khalifa, with a lot of their wealth coming from “risky” investments made during the pandemic.

Santish added: “I am a risk taker. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I acquired land plots and properties in Dubai taking advantage of the massive reduction in prices. Most of those investments have appreciated 10 times in value today owing to the property boom in Dubai.”

He and his wife Tabitha married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter via IVF in 2024, with Santish also having an older son from a previous marriage. During Desi Bling, Tabitha revealed that Santish Sanpal buys her a whopping 3kg of gold every year, and that she already has 40kg of it so far.

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