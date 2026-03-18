Guys, there’s a Montoya 2.0 on Spanish Temptation Island and he’s even more chaotic

He had to be wrestled to the floor by security

There’s a new season of the Spanish version of Temptation Island out, and there’s a new Montoya called Gilbert who’s also causing complete chaos.

In case you need a reminder, Temptation Island is a reality show where the loyalties of couples are tested as they’re split up and surrounded by singles.

In the viral clip, Gilbert is seen watching his girlfriend, Claudia, succumb to temptation as she makes out with another guy in the pool, and let’s just say it gets very steamy indeed.

Imagine your partner cheating on you and you watching it live 😭😭💔 What tv show is this? 😳🫣 pic.twitter.com/sGvHcHXf2R — Mami Amah 🎀 (@ItsAmahAdoma) March 17, 2026



He watched the video on a tablet and at first remained silent, presumably in complete shock, before grabbing the tablet and throwing it away from him.

He then started absolutely sprinting towards the other house where she was staying to confront her, and we got another classic beach moment.

The other men tried to stop him, and failed to do so, with security also taking off after him to try and stop him from confronting his girlfriend.

As he gets closer to the house he starts yelling for Claudia, with the couple quickly getting into a very heated argument about her cheating. Things started getting so bad that the crew then had to grab and restrain Claudia, whilst Gilbert was grabbed by another member of the Spanish Temptation Island security.

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