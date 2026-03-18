Nick Viall shares his true thoughts on the casting process behind Age of Attraction

Age of Attraction is possibly the most controversial dating show Netflix has brought out, and host Nick Viall has shared his true thoughts on the casting process. He’s now revealed there weren’t really any rules behind it, and revealed what he thinks about the cast.

Nick said on Viall Files: “It’s cool to see the men that we casted being reflective and be interested in talking about their past behaviours or past relationships and being vulnerable. Something we’re proud of, being hosts, is I think this show did a great job at casting.”

He described the cast as “high-quality people with complicated pasts with an interesting perspective on relationships.” His co-host and wife, Natalie Joy, told Entertainment Weekly: “What was so great about this show is there were no rules besides you can’t say your age.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall)

“So there was really no, like, guiding,” she explained, revealing they could date any age. “[It] was to date who you want to date and connect with who you want to connect with. We did have some same-age couples. We ended up following those six couples to Vancouver.”

Nick said he questioned how a show on age difference would work, and how they’ve “seen other shows talk about it.” He said most shows “often talk about the more scandalous side of that,” adding he loved how the frontrunner “tried to make a realistic dating environment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NATALIE JOY VIALL (@nnataliejjoy)

They focused on couples with age differences, but actually the 14 couples that went through the process led to half of them being similar ages and finding a connection, and the other eight having age gaps. Nick said they “just wanted to get people together and meet”.

When the casting call went out, people between the ages of 22 and 60 were invited to apply, and it’s believed some of them weren’t told it was a dating show on age gaps. Some of them were convinced they were actually starring on Too Hot to Handle!

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