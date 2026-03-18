She’s in the midst of so much drama, so who does Taylor end up with on The Bachelorette?

Taylor Frankie Paul was never going to have a quiet reality TV era, but even by her standards, this moment feels extra chaotic.

Between The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the never-ending Dakota drama, and a Bachelorette season already drowning in spoilers before it’s even fully played out, people are trying to keep up with a seriously messy love triangle situation.

The biggest question right now is whether all that drama followed her onto The Bachelorette, and, more importantly, whether her final choice actually stuck once the cameras stopped rolling.

Taylor and Dakota’s drama has gone off the charts

If you’ve watched Taylor for more than five minutes, you already know calm, straightforward romance is not really her brand.

Her relationship with Dakota Mortensen has been one of the most talked-about storylines in the Mormon Wives universe, and that drama has only intensified in 2026.

Taylor has publicly said she is now in “no contact” with Dakota and described their relationship as an “addictive cycle,” while PEOPLE reported that both of them are involved in an ongoing domestic assault investigation confirmed by Draper City Police.

The outlet also reported that the two now use a third party to communicate while co-parenting their son.

Instead of going into her Bachelorette journey as a totally fresh-faced lead with a clean slate, Taylor arrived with a very public, very complicated ex still hovering around.

She’s also admitted the timing of everything has made it hard to enjoy what should have been a huge career moment, saying filming the show felt like an escape from the “toxicity” she was dealing with back in Utah, per PEOPLE.

People want to know who she ends up with on The Bachelorette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)

According to Reality Steve spoilers, Taylor’s final two are Shane Parton and Doug Mason, and Doug is the man she reportedly picks in the end.

Cosmopolitan says the spoiler points to an on-show engagement between Taylor and Doug at the finale.

But, because of course there’s a but, that apparently is not the end of the story.

The same spoiler reporting says Taylor and Doug are no longer together. Cosmo reported that the pair allegedly split about a month after getting engaged, with Taylor’s unresolved connection to Dakota said to be part of the reason.

There was one extra twist, though. Taylor and Doug were reportedly spotted together in Los Angeles on March 14, just ahead of the season premiere, which sparked fresh speculation that maybe the breakup wasn’t as final as people thought, or that ABC was filming some kind of update, per Cosmo.

Still, the spoiler consensus right now is that while Doug is reportedly her final pick, they are not believed to still be a couple.

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