Nick Viall and Natalie Joy have a whopping 18 year age gap, so how old were they when they met?

He had to check her ID when they started dating

Age of Attraction hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy have a huge 18 year age gap, so let’s find out how old they were when they started dating.

Nick and Natalie first started dating around July 2020 after she initially reached out to him via a classic DM on Instagram. Nick recalled to Insider: “[The DM] was playful enough, and I guess it didn’t come across as weird?”

He admitted at the time that he wasn’t sure whether he should respond, but says he’s “thankful” that he did. As for how old Natalie Joy was when she and Nick Viall started dating with their age gap, the Age of Attraction hosts were just 38 and 20 at the time.

It turns out that Natalie’s age was something that concerned Nick, as he revealed that he had to check her ID to make sure she was of legal age.

He recalled on Wednesday’s The Squeeze Podcast: “We started messaging, and I carded her. The age for me was something I was self conscious about.”

And according to Nick Viall he really wasn’t that interested in having anything serious with Natalie.

He explained on The Viall Files podcast: “We hung out for a while, and we weren’t boyfriend or girlfriend… We kind of kept hanging out, and then, uh, she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’”

But he quickly changed his tune when the pair split up and Natalie started dating other guys.

He continued: “She was like, ‘OK, no problem,’ and then she went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing… And then, you know, there you go.”

And despite the huge age gap between the Age of Attraction hosts, Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are still going strong and are expecting twins!

