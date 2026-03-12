Let’s dig into Stephenie Lagrossa’s life outside of Survivor 50 with her athlete husband

Stephenie LaGrossa has never exactly done “low-key.”

Long before Survivor 50 brought her back into the reality TV spotlight, she’d already built a reputation as one of the franchise’s fiercest competitors and, honestly, one of its most memorable women full stop.

But off the island, her life is a whole mix of sports-girl roots, family life, Florida sunshine, and full-on baseball-wife glam.

From her athlete husband to motherhood and the injuries she’s spoken candidly about before returning to the game, Stephenie’s world away from Tribal Council is just as interesting as anything happening in Fiji.

She’s a Survivor icon

Before Survivor 50, Stephenie had already played three times: Survivor: Palau (season 10), Survivor: Guatemala (season 11), and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (season 20).

She first became a fan favourite in Palau, then returned immediately for Guatemala, where she finished as runner-up, before coming back again for the all-star chaos of Heroes vs. Villains.

Survivor 50 marks yet another comeback and proof that her legacy in this franchise is very real!

Stephenie married an MLB pitcher

Outside the show, Stephenie’s husband is Kyle Kendrick, the former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher.

The pair married in 2010, and his baseball career meant a lot of moving and juggling life on the go.

Stephenie told Parade that she had owned Gigi’s restaurant for around five years, but eventually sold it because keeping it while relocating for Kyle’s career was just too much.

It’s giving devoted sports-wife era, but with a practical boss-girl twist. Kyle, meanwhile, is best known for his years with the Phillies after making his MLB debut in 2007.

She’s a mom

Stephenie and Kyle share three children: daughters Sophia and Sloane, plus son Kyle Jr.

In her Survivor 50 interviews, Stephenie made it clear that part of her motivation for returning was showing her children what their mom is capable of.

That adds such a sweet layer to her comeback, because this isn’t just nostalgia casting, it’s personal. And very on-brand for Stephenie, who has always played with her whole heart.

She’s 46 and still super athletic

Stephenie was born on December 6, 1979, which makes her 46 as of March 2026.

And the sporty energy is not new. She grew up in Pennsylvania, attended Archbishop Prendergast High School, and later played Division I lacrosse at Monmouth.

Her athletic background makes total sense when you remember how physical and determined she’s always been on Survivor.

She’s opened up about surgeries

One of the more relatable parts of Stephenie’s Survivor 50 return is that she didn’t pretend to feel invincible.

In preseason interviews, she said she’d had shoulder surgery and ankle surgery, and also mentioned ongoing wrist and neck issues.

She also told Entertainment Weekly that her shoulder still bothers her and has arthritis from the surgery.

What did she do before?

Back in her original CBS bio era, Stephenie worked in pharmaceutical sales and bartended part-time.

Since then, her off-screen life has included restaurant ownership, media appearances, and more lifestyle-leaning content.

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick’s Instagram

If you want the real “life lately” vibes, Stephenie’s Instagram is where it’s at.

Her account, @steph_lagrossa_kendrick, has over 32K followers and describes her in exactly the way you’d expect: “Survivor CBS S10,11,20,50… MLB wife… Mom of 3… Fitness/Skin enthusiast.”

Her feed is basically a mix of family moments, fitness routines, and Survivor nostalgia, with plenty of posts about working out, wellness, and life in Florida with her husband and kids.

We also get glimpses of her competitive side over on her IG as she still shares throwbacks from her Survivor days and updates around the franchise when new seasons air.

