Of the 24 iconic returning players, who on Survivor 50 has won the show before?

There are three real legends in the mix this year

Survivor 50 is basically the ultimate reality TV reunion, and the casting department did not come to play.

This milestone season pulls together 24 returning players from across the show’s 25-year history, mixing old-school legends with newer fan favourites who barely had time to unpack after their original seasons.

But while everyone on the beach has something to prove, a few castaways arrive with especially impressive résumés.

Some have already won the million-dollar prize, while others made it all the way to Final Tribal Council and finished just short of the crown.

So if you’re wondering who on this all-star cast has already stood on the podium before, here are the Survivor 50 players who previously finished first or second.

Dee Valladares

Dee isn’t just a returning player, she’s a recent champion.

She won Survivor 45 with a dominant social and strategic game that made her one of the strongest players of the new era.

Coming back for season 50 means everyone knows exactly what she’s capable of, which instantly paints a target on her back.

But if Dee can rebuild those tight alliances that powered her first win, she could easily go deep again.

Kyle Fraser

Kyle arrives on the beach as another modern-era winner, having taken the title in Survivor 48. His gameplay blended strategy with emotional intelligence, helping him secure a decisive jury vote in the finale.

The tricky part for Kyle in an all-star season? Everyone has watched his game already. Players returning after a win often struggle to lower their threat level, but if Kyle manages to keep his strategic instincts sharp, he’s definitely someone to watch.

Savannah Louie

Savannah might be the freshest winner in the cast. She took home the title in Survivor 49, defeating two fellow finalists in a 5-2-1 jury vote after a season defined by strong alliances and clutch challenge performances.

Coming into Survivor 50 so soon after her victory makes her a fascinating wild card.

Sometimes, recent winners struggle because everyone sees them as an immediate threat, but Savannah proved she can manage big moves and big personalities, which could serve her well among a cast full of legends.

Now, onto the runners-up…

Colby Donaldson

Colby is Survivor royalty. Back in The Australian Outback season two, he made it all the way to the end but ultimately finished as runner-up.

Even decades later, he’s still one of the most recognisable players in the franchise.

His heroic reputation and old-school gameplay style make him a nostalgic fan favourite, but in a modern, strategy-heavy game, it’ll be interesting to see how he adapts.

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick

Stephenie had one of the most memorable Survivor arcs ever. After becoming a fan-favourite underdog in Palau, she returned for Guatemala and powered her way to the Final Tribal Council, finishing in second place.

Her competitive drive and leadership style made her a standout player, and those qualities could easily help her rebuild alliances in this all-star season.

Ozzy Lusth

When it comes to challenge dominance, Ozzy is basically a Survivor legend. In Cook Islands, he reached the end and finished second, largely thanks to his unbelievable physical game and survival skills.

Returning for season 50, Ozzy still carries that “challenge beast” reputation, which can be both a blessing and a curse. If he starts winning immunities again, the rest of the tribe will definitely notice.

Benjamin ‘Coach’ Wade

Coach is one of the most memorable personalities the show has ever produced. Known for his dramatic storytelling and self-proclaimed “Dragon Slayer” persona, he eventually reached the Final Tribal Council in South Pacific, finishing in second place.

While Coach’s gameplay has sometimes leaned theatrical, his strategic awareness has grown over multiple appearances, and that mix of charisma and experience could make him surprisingly dangerous.

Aubry Bracco

Aubry is often mentioned in conversations about players who came heartbreakingly close to winning. In Kaôh Rōng, she finished second after playing what many considered a brilliant strategic game.

Her thoughtful approach to alliances and social dynamics made her one of the standout strategists of her season. In a cast full of big personalities, Aubry’s analytical style could once again take her far.

Chrissy Hofbeck

Chrissy combined strong strategic thinking with challenge success in Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers, ultimately finishing runner-up.

She’s remembered as a fierce competitor who wasn’t afraid to take control of the game.

In a season like Survivor 50, where everyone is a returning player, that kind of confidence could either help her command respect or make her an early target.

Mike White

Mike White might be best known today as the creator of The White Lotus, but people who love Survivor likely remember him as the runner-up on David vs Goliath.

He blended humour, strategy and social charm throughout the season, building relationships that carried him all the way to the finale.

In an all-star cast packed with strong personalities, Mike’s laid-back style might be the perfect way to stay under the radar while still making big moves.

