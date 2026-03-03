A video of Jonathan Young on the teenage version of Survivor at 14 years old has resurfaced

A video of Jonathan Young competing on a show similar to Survivor at the young age of 14 years old has just resurfaced. He’s now back for the 50th season the CBS show, but the truth is, he’s had decades of experience because he was on the show Endurance.

He’s also appeared the 42nd version of Survivor, and starred in Endurance: Fiji with his partner, Hannah Gross, as the red team. Jonathan has spoken highly of one of the producers on the show, saying that they helped to “change his life” as a teenager.

It was the sixth season of Endurance, which was a teen version of Survivor. Jonathan said he was a Survivor super fan on his audition tape, revealing that he loves to play soccer and how his team came in second place in the state championship. He also loves to swim.

He also said he’s passionate about hunting and fishing, and is homeschooled. Jonathan placed third out of 18 contestants, surviving 25 out of 26 days, where he set the world record for weighted chin-ups by doing 15 chin-ups with 100lbs on his back!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Young (@youngstrength)

In the Memory Race challenge, Jonathan was one of the six people who reached a rack but he did not get the correct order of coconuts, eliminating him from the mission. It was during this show that his long-term goals of going on the main Survivor show began.

Looking at the video that recently resurfaced, Jonathan can’t seem to understand why Hannah couldn’t complete a task, and they start arguing, with her saying, “I tried my best, okay.” He then told her, “You need to chill out, I’m trying to ask you a question.”

He said in a confessional that there were five balls his partner didn’t catch, as she “wouldn’t listen to him,” telling her he was “being nice” despite her claims he was being mean. Years later, when he came back for Survivor 42, he placed fourth, just one day away from the final.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.