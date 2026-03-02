Here’s what happened to Kyle Fraser after he tore his Achilles tendon on Survivor 50

He and Jeff got into a huge argument about him staying on the show

Kyle Fraser has given an important update on his health after he tore his Achilles tendon during Survivor 50, an injury which meant he had to leave the island and go home early.

His injury happened during the immunity challenge when he slipped and believed he’d only hurt his ankle. However, after four days his ankle was examined and it was advised he leave the show to avoid long term damage to his tendon.

He had to leave the show and got surgery on his tendon the same week, and as of three weeks he was able to start slowly running again.

He explained: “It’s tough, because two weeks earlier, I won. The whole world got to see me win a million dollars and then to tear your Achilles two weeks later—and know that I get pulled from the game only four days in, it was heartbreaking.”

Kyle told Entertainment Weekly that he cried when he got the news that he had to leave the show, recalling: “I had to come back early from the whole cast. I had to come back and get surgery immediately cause when you tear your Achilles you can’t start recovering until they tie it back together essentially. I had to hide basically in my apartment because I couldn’t let people see me basically in my scooter and my boot while everyone else was on the island.”

Kyle Fraser also admitted that he and Jeff Probst got into a fight about whether he should be allowed to stay on Survivor 50 after tearing his Achilles tendon, as Kyle didn’t want to leave.

He explained: “I would’ve stayed. I argued with them for quite some time. Jeff will tell you. I mean, we argued for a long time. I told him I’m a lawyer, I’d sign a waiver. I want to stay out there because I think my tribe was definitely going to keep me.

“I would’ve stayed and gone for as long as possible. Even when the doctor was doing that test, I was trying to wiggle my toes because he was explaining the test to Jeff and I thought maybe that would get me out of it.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.