Here’s who didn’t get married on Love Is Blind and where they stand with each other now

There’s been romantic engagements and brutal dumping on Love Is Blind, and we can finally reveal exactly who decided not to get married at the altar, and where they stand with each other now. Obviously, it’s probably awkward, but did they ghost them completely?

Bri and Connor

Bri and Connor don’t get married, but are happily still together. They plan to get married on the outside, and seem to be really loved-up. She basically said that, as soon as she put the wedding dress on, she realised it wasn’t the wedding they’d picture having together.

Devonta and Brittany

Devonta and Brittany apparently call off the entire wedding, and he’s now wrapped up in some major drama with an ex. Things between them seem really frosty, what with him making his Instagram private and her not even following his socials at all.

Emma and Mike

While Emma says yes, Mike allegedly says no, with the main issue being their differences over how badly they each want kids. According to The Reality Receipts Podcast, Mike and Emma agreed they’d say no, and Emma said yes as she knew Mike would say no.

She follows him on Instagram and vice versa, so they seem to be amicable. Emma has now told People: “In Cabo, we were so unified. I love Mike, and he was so great. He’s a great partner.” She’s joked on Instagram how they were “only there for the zip line” in Cabo.

Ashley and Alex

Rumour has it Ashley and Alex basically have it out at the altar, with her calling him a liar. We’ve already seen how she just cannot make sense of the timeline of where he’s lived and his dating history, but her recent photo upload was definitely giving single vibes.

Alex has since come out in a new interview to say he felt like she didn’t trust him because she was grilling him so much about his past relationships. They don’t seem to be on good terms, with Ashley recently sharing a photo of her eye-rolling and laughing at it.

