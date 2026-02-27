Massive eye roll! Chris and Alex from Love Is Blind BOTH follow misogynistic accounts

Chris and Alex have become the two villains of Love Is Blind, either for how they’ve spoken about their partners or for their stories not adding up. For the latter, Alex’s fiancé Ashley didn’t understand his living situation, while Chris was outright controversial.

Somehow, their social media followings don’t exactly help their villainous reputation right now. Basically, they both follow really misogynistic accounts, with Chris following multiple pages that are far-right, like Ivanka and Donald Trump, and women-hating IGs.

He follows a really misogynistic Instagram page that essentially degrades women, from encouraging cheating to normalising narcissism, on an account called @ToxicBroCode. He also follows @RefinedMoney, which has posted a reel about the “Trump killer instinct”.

He also follows a page called @masculinity, which has a bio that reads: “Unapologetic masculinity, female nature, harsh truths & modern day dating.” One of the controversial posts states: “Ignoring women who ghosted you is always a high IQ move. Always.”

The other misogynistic account, @ToxicBroCode, has recently shared posts like: “I never chase, but for a girl who doesn’t party, has self respect, has zero bodies, and wants a future, I might jog a little,” and, “This generation be okay that you touch her body.”

Wait, I was liking the banter between Ashley’s dad and Alex and then they came out as trump supporters. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/gFYj9uC17r — 👼🏽🇮🇹 (@manijahkenzie) February 20, 2026

As for Alex, he is following a lot of seemingly right-wing Instagram accounts, such as Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, and Grant Godwin, who goes by the username, The Typical Liberal. He also follows a really delightful account called Toxic Hood Boys, like Toxic Bro Code.

On Toxic Hood Boys, there are thousands of memes that revolve around women and relationships in an unsavoury manner. One meme says: “Long distance relationships are very peaceful, you’ll just text your partner ‘I wish you were here’ then go out and cheat in peace.”

