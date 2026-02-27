Here’s all the evidence Alex from Love Is Blind DID accept the football coach job

Alex from Love Is Blind revealed he was offered a job to become a football coach in Florida on the show. And it looks like it really did pay off, because he’s been sharing pictures and videos of his time working as one since 2024, as well as a year later for a new team.

He’s shared the evidence in his Instagram Story highlights, which shows he was a coach for the Raleigh Rebs in North Carolina in 2024. A year later, Alex became a coach for the Phoenix Rising Football Club youth team, in Phoenix, as he shared a photo working for them.

Alex calls himself Coach Spruce and while Alex has been hanging out in Pacific Falls, California, in the last week, he still appeared to be a coach for the Raleigh Rebs in some capacity last year. Then just a few weeks ago, he was hanging out in Melrose, Los Angeles.

In July 2023, Alex returned to the U.S. and started working as a youth soccer coach in Cleveland. He told PEOPLE that he’s also worked in sales for Hibu, a digital marketing company, and was employed at Block, a fintech company, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Alex still appears to be living in Columbus, Ohio, because he records his podcast at The Sycamore Studio every week, which is based there. He was last there just a few days ago to record the most recent episode, so he hasn’t moved out of where they filmed the show.

It would take Alex over three hours to travel on a plane between the two destinations, but as he said, Ohio is his home base. He revealed he hasn’t had a permanent home in over four years, despite working in day trading, which he wants to take full-time if he can.

