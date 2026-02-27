Revealed: Alex lived in over 21 different places in just two years before Love Is Blind

He admitted that he 'doesn't have a home' on the show

It’s not been exactly clear whether Alex has a home to speak of during during Love Is Blind, and he’s been a bit vague about the whole thing, leading some to wonder whether he’s actually homeless.

During the most recent episodes of the show Alex did confirm that he hasn’t “had a home” for years, and in evidence found on his story it turns out he’s briefly stayed in over 21 different cities in just two years prior to Love Is Blind.

And for the majority of them it’s been just staying there from anywhere to just a few days to about a week, and I’m now it’s made me even more confused about his job situation to be honest.

Alex shared the receipts of the Airbnb’s he’s stayed at from 2021 to 2024 after being accused of lying about it on Love Is Blind, so let’s have a look at the dates. And side note, I actually don’t think I’ve ever seen someone stay in so many Airbnb’s back to back.

Tampa – May 23rd to June 25th, 2021

Austin – June 27th to August 22nd, 2021

Auckland – September 14th to November 1st, 2021

Dubai – November 1st to November 7th, 2021

Cape Town – November 7th to November 29th, 2021

San Diego – November 28th to December 26th, 2021

Austin – December 26th to February 20th, 2022

Tamarindo – February 20th to March 28th, 2022

Joshua Tree – April 3rd to April 5th, 2022

Tempe – April 5th to May 28th, 2022

Marrakesh – May 30th to June 27th, 2022

Casablanca – June 27th to July 25th, 2022

Islington – July 24th to July 26th, 2022

Coffs Harbour – July 26th to August 2nd, 2022

Surfers Paradise – August 2nd to August 5th, 2022

Cairns City – August 8th to August 11th, 2022

Southbank – September 15th to October 14th, 2022

Sydney Olympic Park – October 14th to November 11th, 2022

Bondi Junction – November 10th to December 9th, 2022

Melbourne – April 3rd to May 17th, 2023

Poughkeepsie – August 16th to August 19th, 2023

Cleveland – July 20th, 2023 to March 8th, 2024

Well, this really does confirm that Alex doesn’t really have a home base to speak of, and really has a lot of jobs he’s moved around for.

