Ranked: All the outrageously massive net worths of the House of Villains cast

Clearly being a villain really pays off financially

Season three of House of Villains has released, so let’s find out what the whopping net worths of the cast are, because some are a lot more minted than others.

11. Plane Jane – $250k

Out of all the net worths of the season three House of Villains cast, Plane Jane has the lowest with a net worth of $250k is Plane Jane, who won $25k when she came second in season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

10. Kate Chastain – $300k

Kate Chastain rose to fame on Below Deck and accumulated her decent net worth through charter tips, often receiving $2k to $3k at a time.

9. Johnny Middlebrooks – $400k

Johnny Middlebrooks appeared on Love Island and Love Island Games, and has a net worth of $400k.

8. Tyson Apostol – $450k

Despite winning over $1 million on various Survivor shows over the years, Tyson is apparently only worth $450k.

7. Tiffany Pollard – $500k

Tiffany truly is a reality TV legend, so I did think she’d be worth a bit more than just $500k.

6. Paul Abrahamian – $500k

Paul was the runner up in season 18 and 19 of Big Brother, and earned $50k for coming second in 2016.

5. Ashley Mitchell – $1 million

Ashley made quite a name for herself on The Challenge, as she won two out of the nine seasons she appeared on and has won $1 million for herself.

4. Drita D’Avanzo – $1 million

Drita made her fortune appearing on Mob Wives alongside her cosmetics line, Lady Boss By Drita, which earned her some significant dollars.

3. Christine Quinn – $3 million

The former queen of Selling Sunset Christine Quinn made some insane amounts of money through the commission she made whilst selling luxury houses, alongside her paycheque for appearing on the show at all.

2. Tom Sandoval – $4 million

I almost thought Tom Sandoval was going to be the richest House of Villains cast member on this list but thankfully I was wrong.

1. Jackie Christie – $10 million

Out of all the House of Villains net worths, Jackie Christie Jackie is the wife of retired NBA player Doug Christie, but she’s made a vast fortune all for herself from her appearances on Basketball Wives alongside her books.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.