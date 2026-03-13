Mormon Wives star Jessi admits plastic surgery ‘ruined her life’ and she now looks ‘hideous’

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper has opened up about how “unhappy” she is with her appearance after her various plastic surgery procedures.

Jessi posted a TikTok video about her struggles with her appearance on March 6th, admitting that she only got the plastic surgery in the first place because she was “blinded by self confidence issues.”

She admitted: “I want to tell everyone that I am extremely unhappy with my results and I didn’t quite understand what I was getting into, to be honest.

“I went in for a lower bleph and then I asked about an upper bleph and ended up getting that. Did not want fat grafting, to be honest. I just listened to a suggestion, not really understanding what it was, what it would do, what the results were gonna be, what the recovery was gonna be.”

She continued: “I really wished I would have asked more questions. I wish I wouldn’t have done it. I wish I would have said, ‘No.’”

Jessi explained that she “didn’t ask for and didn’t want” the grafting to go into her lips, which she said became “lumpy” as a result. As a result she then got Kybella injections to try and slim down the fat in her chin.

Whilst Jessi has spent the most on plastic surgery out of anyone in the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast, she feels as though the most recent one has “ruined her life.”

She confessed: “I’ve really been struggling. I genuinely feel like this last surgery ruined my life. I look f*cking hideous all of season five, I do. My face is swollen. My eyes look crazy. I don’t look like how I used to and I hate it.”

She explained it was all because she was “blinded” by her “self-confidence issues,” adding: “I was beautiful, and I wasn’t able to say that a few months ago, and I can say that now. And unfortunately, I went way too far because of those insecurities.”

Jessi added: “It’s like the biggest learning lesson of my whole life that I’ll never touch my face again outside of botox. And I really wish I would have been able to see my inner beauty earlier.”

