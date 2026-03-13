She’s the youngest Age of Attraction cast member, so let’s take a peek at Libby’s life off camera

Netflix’s Age of Attraction is built around one messy question: can a real connection survive once age enters the chat?

Naturally, the show’s cast is full of personalities designed to keep us all guessing, and Libby is one of the first people to grab your attention.

She brings that bright, bubbly energy reality TV absolutely thrives on, but there’s clearly more to her than a great one-liner and a memorable entrance. The youngest member of the cast, Libby, has already got people curious about what she’s really like away from the cameras.

And a quick scroll through her social media tells you a lot. Off camera, her life looks equal parts polished, playful, and very online in the best way possible.

Think travel snaps, glam nights out, dreamy sunset views, and the kind of content that screams fun twenty-something lifestyle. By the looks of it, Libby is very much living her main character era.

Libby is officially the baby of the cast

According to Netflix’s Tudum cast guide, Libby is 22, works as a social media manager, is based in San Diego, and is a Leo.

That makes her the youngest cast member in the Age of Attraction lineup, with the show’s singles spanning from their 20s to 60s.

Tudum also describes her as “the life of the party,” which makes sense with the energy she gives off on screen and across her socials.

She knew exactly what kind of man she wanted

One of the most interesting things about Libby going into the experiment is that she didn’t seem confused about her type at all. Netflix’s official cast bio says she was done dating younger men and wanted somebody older, emotionally mature, and, in her own cheeky phrasing, “preferably with a 401(k).”

That little detail tells you a lot about her vibe: yes, she’s funny and flirty, but she also seems pretty clear on wanting someone more grounded than the guys she’s dated before.

Her off-camera life looks very travel-girl coded

Away from the pods and promise-room drama, Libby’s Instagram gives serious passport-stamps-and-pretty-backdrops energy.

She’s posted to the ‘gram from chic capital cities, including a snap by a classic red phone box in London and another with the Eiffel Tower glowing behind her in Paris.

There are also beachy sunset shots and lifestyle photos that make her feed feel very aspirational but still personal. Libby’s giving less stiff influencer content, more “girls’ trip camera roll, but elevated.”

Looking at her page, she seems to love a mix of city breaks, glam evenings, and chic coastal vibes.

Her job as a social media manager totally makes sense

Libby’s Netflix bio lists her occupation as a social media manager, and honestly, that feels completely believable once you’ve seen the kind of content she posts.

Her photos are polished, trend-aware, and varied without looking overly staged.

There’s a clear feel for branding there: a little fashion, a little travel, a little reality TV buzz, and just enough personality to keep it from feeling too curated.

She seems to balance glam with a laid-back side

What makes Libby interesting off-camera is that her lifestyle doesn’t look one-dimensional.

Yes, there are dressed-up dinner pics and dreamy rooftop moments, but there are also clues that she has a more relaxed, outdoorsy side too.

She can do full glam, but she also gives sunny, spontaneous California-girl energy.

She’s part of a couple everyone’s talking about

Libby’s connection with Andrew Wheeler has become one of the early talking points of Age of Attraction.

Their ages 22 and 38 create a 16-year gap, which has already put them on peoples’ radar as one of the season’s most discussed matches.

That alone makes Libby a compelling cast member, because she isn’t just the youngest woman there, she’s at the centre of one of the show’s most obvious real-world tests of whether chemistry can outlast the numbers.

