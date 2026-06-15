Jimmy Presnell suddenly reveals he’s on medication for life after getting a hair transplant

Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Presnell has revealed getting a hair transplant means he’ll be taking medication for the rest of his life. He doesn’t regret it though, and says getting his transformation has given him so much confidence, but there has been some consequences.

After promoting the business that done the transplant for him in the US, he revealed: “I actually was on fin/minox since I was 22 and kinda maintained what I had so yeah started that back like 3 months post op as instructed.” They are both proven treatments for hair loss.

Jimmy went months without taking the medication, but began to take it again three months after getting his transplant. It comes after someone asked if he needed to take meds for the rest of his life so his body doesn’t reject it, and per advice, it is strongly recommended.

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He said he’s “so happy with it” and “didn’t go to Turkey to get one”. Jimmy also revealed he spent $12k and stayed in the US with doctors he “can easily revisit for check in’s and PRP,” while his surgeon revealed you don’t have “the risks of going overseas.”

It’s been over a year since Jimmy underwent the process, which costs $5K a graft. He said it’s the “best decision he’s made” and wrote: “I can’t even explain the level of confidence I’ve gotten back from this, still have a good 6/7 months for full results! VERY HAPPY!”

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He’s also been on an overall health transformation, revealing it “takes time” to focus on yourself but that “time is going to pass anyway.” Multiple people are saying he’s aging backwards, with him often heading to the gym for a late night workout session.

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