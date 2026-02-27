It’s a huge range, so here are all the ages of the fiery House of Villains cast members

There's a 29-year age gap between oldest and youngest

It’s official… House of Villains is back! So, that means one thing… it’s time to get to know the cast as well as possible, and quickly, too.

They’re all about to be tested physically, mentally, and emotionally, and life experience in these scenarios is probably pretty useful. So, let’s get into the 11 fiery cast members’ ages from Tiffany Pollard to Plane Jane.

Johnny Middlebrooks – 27

At 27, Johnny is the baby of the bunch.

But, that can be sneaky-powerful in a villain’s game.

People underestimate you, you flirt a little, then boom… you’re suddenly in control.

Plane Jane – 28

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plane Jane (@the_planejane)

At 28, Plane Jane is one of the younger villains, but don’t confuse that with “sweet.”

Drag Race stars are trained in reads, pressure, and performing through chaos, aka perfect villain conditions.

Paul Abrahamian – 32

Big Brother’s king of “I’m not pressed” energy is 32.

He’s got enough years to stay calm, but still young enough to commit to an absolutely unhinged strategy if the vibe demands it.

Christine Quinn – 37

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

Christine is 37, aka prime “I know exactly how to produce a scene” age, and she’s got Selling Sunset on her CV.

Whether she’s serving fashion, feuds, or fake-nice menace, she understands what makes good TV, and how to win.

Ashley Mitchell – 38

Millionaire Mitchell is 38, which means she’s got the life experience and the stamina to play hard.

Ashley’s brand is chaos-with-a-plan, so don’t be shocked if she runs the emotional temperature.

Tom Sandoval – 42

Tom is 42, and yes, he’s going to be dramatic about it.

He’s a chaos magnet with performance instincts, so expect big speeches, bigger feelings, and at least one moment that makes everyone raise an eyebrow…

Kate Chastain – 43

Kate is 43, and her superpower is delivering a devastating line with the calm of someone folding yacht towels.

She’s been managing adult tantrums for years, so this house is basically another charter.

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard – 44

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Q Care Plus (@getqcareplus)

The HBIC is 44, which feels correct because she’s been running reality TV since some of these castmates were in elementary school.

Expect her to clock everyone’s nonsense in record time.

Tyson Apostol – 46

Tyson is 46, and if you’ve watched Survivor, you already know: the man treats social warfare like cardio.

Older, sharper, and dangerously chill… watch him narrate chaos while causing it.

Drita D’Avanzo – 50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brice Sander (@bricesander)

Drita is 50, and Mob Wives doesn’t exactly hand out participation trophies.

She’s tough, direct, and built for confrontation, so if someone tries her? Good luck!

Jackie Christie – 56

The cast’s most seasoned star at 56, Jackie has seen it all and survived it glamorously.

Translation: she’s not getting rattled easily, and she definitely knows how to make a moment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.