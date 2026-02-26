Here’s how successful Gordon Ramsay’s 22 Bishopsgate restaurants are after they opened on doc

The second that Gordon Ramsay’s new Netflix documentary, Being Gordon Ramsay, kicks off, it’s clear to see that the pressure is on.

The king of the F-bomb is “putting Bishopsgate on the map,” apparently. And, he’s got good reason to do so. When asked what it is he’s trying to prove with his latest business move, Gordon says he just wants to “please.”

And, his daughter’s got an expensive wedding he needs to pay for…

So, let’s delve into how his 22 Bishopsgate eateries are doing after that huge launch party we saw at the end of Being Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon’s big 22 Bishopsgate launch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

During Being Gordon Ramsay, he reveals that over £100,000 has been spent on the 22 Bishopsgate launch of his restaurant, Lucky Cat.

Gordon and his team seriously went to town as he said: “We’ve got everybody and the world watching us.”

“This launch, for all of us, signifies the beginning of this incredible journey. And, the eyes of the world are on you and what they see will determine the future success of that business.”

The whole lead-up plays out in episode six, and Gordon can be seen saying: “I just want to get it done now. Get the word out there.”

His wife, Tana Ramsay, was by his side, as well as daughter, Holly Ramsay.

Around 230 guests were already at the restaurant when Gordon and co arrived, and that wasn’t including the media or his team.

The Lucky Cat is thriving

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Cat (@luckycatbygordonramsay)

It’s unlikely to be a huge surprise given that Gordon’s latest restaurants take him to the 100-restaurant mark in life, but the 22 Bishopsgate eateries appear to be thriving.

During Being Gordon Ramsay, the chef explains that The Lucky Cat was “fully booked from day one,” so it’s basically no wonder that it’s doing well.

Per the 22 Bishopsgate website, Gordon opened not one but five restaurants there. And, one has already won a Michelin star.

“Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High is an intimate 12-seat Chef’s Table experience that won it’s first Michelin star in 2026,” reads the description.

By the looks of OpenTable, bookings for Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High have to be made around a week in advance to bag a table at the time of writing.

The Lucky Cat, which we see launch night for during the Netflix documentary, is seemingly doing well and has a “roof terrace will open later in 2026 for cocktails and late night entertainment.”

Per the restaurant’s Instagram page, it has over 200k followers, and The Lucky Cat’s getting involved in all the coolest things going on in London. Per the latest post on IG, “your first glass of bubbles is on them” if you’re heading to the BRITs this February.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.