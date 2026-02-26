Is this the real reason Tyler Lucas was able to win Beast Games?!

Tyler Lucas has just bagged a ton of money on Beast Games season two, yet it turns out she was on another reality show before, called Titan Games. Somehow, literally nobody recognised him when he was competing for the huge prize pot for the Amazon Prime show.

He was on season one of The Titan Games on NBC, where loads of Survivor and American Ninja Warrior former contestants were in the cast. Tyler has now told The Wrap: “Not many people really knew about that. They were not really looking at me as too much a competitor.”

The season two winner said “they didn’t really know too much about me” and then added: “A lot of people didn’t know that I was on [The] Titan Games and made it to the finale in a very physically demanding competition. And I played college football at Penn State.”

He continued: “So it was nice that that was kind of under the radar, because maybe I could have been seen as more of a threat.” Tyler made it to the finale episode, which was the ninth episode, but lost to Derik Scott in the Hammering Ram challenge, who was the runner-up.

There were a total of seven people in The Titan Games, hosted by The Rock, in the finale, which started out with 64 contestants. Tyler was only 25 at the time and had been in the United States Air Force, when the competition took place from January 2019 to August 2020.

He said: “Once we kind of got past that aspect and got to the Top 10, that’s when I was like, ‘Man, I might have a legit chance, I have a 10% chance right now.’ That’s when it really hit, especially after [the family visit], because that was just the extra motivation I needed.”

Even on The Titan Games, he just lost out on $100K, but now he’s taken home a whopping $5.1 million in cash, just six years later! One male and one female take home the prize money on The Titan Games, meaning he was only three people away from winning.

