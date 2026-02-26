‘You fed me nothing but lies’: Love Is Blind star Devonta’s ex makes scathing claims

A woman claiming to be Devonta’s ex-girlfriend has shared a scathing statement online, and even shared photos of their former relationship. She claimed that she introduced him to her children while he was “living a life with someone else” on Love Is Blind.

She spoke out about a week ago, after finding out Devonta had gone onto the show to find a wife. He’s now engaged to Brittany on there, and it looks like his alleged ex-girlfriend has had enough, claiming they began dating in July before they split up in December.

The woman, called Taylor Carr, wrote on February 25th: “I love seeing you post about being with someone new already. Or is it new? You fed me nothing but lies about how you had to work all of the time, or whatever excuse you could come up with.”

“My intuition never lied to me. But you sure did. I’m disgusted that I let you into my home and around my children just to find out that you were living another life with someone else. You’re the definition of ick,” she wrote on Instagram, along with photos of them together.

She shared snaps of what she said was their brief relationship, which involved him cooking on a barbecue, and exploring with her. Taylor also posted a photo of him capturing a viewpoint he’s posted on his own feed, as well as a pic of him wearing a Halloween mask.

Taylor claimed that Devonta “told her things about the show and who they would end up with,” and how he apparently didn’t end up with Brittany because he “moved to Arizona and put himself on dating apps.” She described him as a “liar, cheater and a really good talker.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Devonta for comment.

