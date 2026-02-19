My ‘liar’ ex is on Love Is Blind right now, and he’d signed up for the show when we met

Oh no… Love Is Blind season 10 has barely unpacked its suitcases in Ohio, and we’ve already got the messiest side-plot, a woman on social media claiming she used to date Devonta Anderson.

Apparently, watching him on Netflix is… a lot.

And, if you’re getting déjà vu, it might be because every season has that ‘exes coming out of the woodwork’ moment.

But this one is extra spicy because it overlaps with Devonta’s actual on-show storyline with Brittany Wicker. So, what’s being alleged, what’s been said on-camera, and what’s still unverified tea? Let’s get into it!

Devonta Anderson’s ‘ex’ shares her thoughts

According to Distractify, a woman claiming to be Devonta’s ex, named Taylor, posted about him online and did not come with positive vibes.

In the TikTok Distractify references, she calls him a “liar” and says he never made her feel secure in their relationship.

The info comes from TikTok account, @storytimewithrikkii, who breaks down what’s been said.

Apparently, he’s a “liar and a good talker…”

Via social media, the woman claiming to be Devonta’s ex also claims he shared details about the show, including “who the people were” and who they’d end up with.

Taylor also alleges that after filming, Devonta moved to Arizona and put himself on dating apps, and that it’s painful trying to move on while seeing his face everywhere because he’s on a massive Netflix show.

On the show itself, Devonta and Brittany’s connection has been a mix of sweet pod bonding and awkward real-world adjustment, with Brittany openly discussing doubts once they met face-to-face.

They were apparently dating when he’d signed up for the show?!

Here’s where the timeline allegations get extra wild.

In the same TikTok, Taylor’s claims suggest Devonta was talking about the show while they were together.

She said she knew he was “on this love show” early on, and that she couldn’t post anything on social media about their romance because of an NDA.

Rikki of @storytimewithrikkii read out the woman’s post, which read: “We met on Hinge last July.”

“I had no idea he was on the show until I had posted a picture of us on Instagram, and he was telling me about how he signed an NDA and was on this love show, and I couldn’t post anything because of it… I feel like he lied to me about a lot…”

She continued: “I just don’t feel like he’s the most genuine person.”

That NDA detail is not confirmed by Netflix or Devonta.

Then there’s the other part of the internet storm… commentary around Devonta and Brittany’s interracial relationship.

Distractify reports Taylor making a claim that Devonta “doesn’t like Black girls,” which obviously hits differently when his on-show fiancée is Brittany Wicker.

Meanwhile, on-camera, Devonta is shown saying Brittany being a woman of colour is something he’s “never actually dated,” and Brittany has also spoken publicly about processing that after the show aired.

