Love Is Blind’s Brianna has a really fulfilling life, from property investment to bible study

Brianna is trying to find her perfect man on Love Is Blind, but it turns out she’s just as busy outside the pods. From going to sports games to studying the bible, she’s got a really wholesome life, and makes a fair amount of money from investing in multiple properties.

She’s super passionate about travel, but on the other hand, she drinks her coffee out of a mug with the words ‘Hustle Juice’ written on the front, so she’s an adventure-lover crossed with a business girly. Brianna lives in Columbus and used to go to the University of Michigan.

Brianna is into bible study, and joined a women’s Christianity group eight years ago. She revealed that she’s “committed to strengthening my walk and growing alongside my sisters in Christ,” which explains why she describes herself as “faith-led and goal-driven”.

On that hustle front, Brianna doesn’t only invest in property, but she started her own gameday clothing business earlier this month. She said it’s a “creative outlet” and that she “has a new look every week to keep things fun,” but in her downtime, she hosts parties.

Whoever Brianna ends up marrying (or not tying the knot with) can be assured that she makes every single dinner from scratch, and that their home will never be empty, because her “love language is dinner parties”. She’s definitely a social butterfly!

As for her investment properties, she owns three already and plans to invest in another every one to two years to expand her portfolio. She said that she was given “the world’s best girl Dad, mentor and contractor” in her father, so he’s the one to thank for her success!

