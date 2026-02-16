We just found old pics of Brianna from Love Is Blind, and she’s utterly unrecognisable

She looks like a totally different woman

Brianna ‘Breezy’ McNees is currently serving confident, polished main-character energy on Love Is Blind season 10, especially in that iconic confessional moment where she’s sat in hot pink, hair perfectly waved, and makeup camera-ready.

But a little scroll (okay, deep scroll) through Instagram has uncovered a whole different era of Breezy.

She stuns with softer glam, different hair, different vibe, and very “2013–2017” party-camera lighting.

From apple orchards and college-sports selfies to festival nights out, these throwbacks show just how much her look has evolved.

Apple orchard chic

In this sunny apple-farm snap, Breezy’s rocking peak autumn energy.

She’s donning oversized knits, big sunglasses, and making the most of golden-hour in 2015. The overall look is way more “casual Midwest weekend” than “Netflix leading lady,” and her hair feels lighter and more natural compared to her current styling.

CMA Fest night out

This one is pure early-2010s nightlife… flash photography, big smiles, and that slightly grainy bar-photo vibe.

Breezy looks noticeably different here, partly because of the era’s makeup trends, and partly because the lighting is so harsh. But, that was kinda cool then, wasn’t it?!

‘Michigan traditions’ fountain moment

A group shot by a campus fountain gives total college-senior scrapbook energy.

Breezy’s style is more laid-back and sporty-cute, and her face reads softer without the stronger contour and high-glam finish we see on Love Is Blind now.

‘Go Blue’ selfie season

This close-up selfie is one of the biggest “wait, THAT’S Breezy?!” moments.

It’s not even that she looks like a different person… It’s that the combo of angles, heavy selfie-era smoothing, and brighter hair makes her feel like a totally different chapter of Breezy.

Gasparilla girls’ night

This is full-out going-out glam. Breezy’s gone for bold lips, party outfit, and camera flash catching every highlight.

Compared to her current look, it’s a more “done” 2016 style, but still not as refined as her present-day TV glam, which is more softly blended and modern.

Naples dinner with family

Here, Breezy’s in a patterned mini dress and heels, posing with family outside at night.

She looks more classic and preppy than the other throwbacks, and it’s a reminder that lighting can totally change a look.

Lake-day snap

This one feels calmer and more natural, less party, more end of summer vibes.

Breezy’s styling is simpler, and it shows how much her current look is shaped by professional hair, studio lighting, and a more defined makeup routine.

