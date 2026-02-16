Single’s Inferno producer admits he’s confused why couples don’t publicly date after the show

They tried to legally enforce the rule through cast contracts

The producer of Single’s Inferno has admitted that he doesn’t understand why the couples on the show don’t publicly date after the finale.

Kim Jae-won attended a Netflix press event prior to the reunion episodes releasing, where he explained that there are “real couples” following the show this season, but a lot of them aren’t willing to talk about their relationship publicly.

He explained: “There’s a lot of talk that there aren’t any ‘real couples’ from Single’s Inferno. But I want to be clear that, including this season, there actually are quite a few real couples.”

Kim went on to admit at being baffled as to why cast members wouldn’t date publicly, adding: “Honestly, I don’t understand why people who come on a dating show would be reluctant to date openly.”

He also revealed that the production team had actually considered changing the cast members contracts to force them to publicly date if they left Single’s Inferno in a couple.

However, legal advisors quickly shut that idea down as it would be against the cast members constitutional privacy rights.

He explained: “We thought about putting a public dating clause in the contract, but the lawyers told us it would be unconstitutional due to the right to privacy, so we couldn’t do it.”

As such the producers focused on picking cast members who genuinely seemed to be happy to be open about their relationship status following the finale.

