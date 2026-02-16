Seung-il losing tens of thousands of followers after backlash from Single’s Inferno reunion

It seems like the consequences of his behaviour during the Single’s Inferno reunion is truly catching up to Seung-il, as he’s losing thousands of followers on his social media.

Before the reunion aired he had just over 908k on his Instagram account, however as of today he’s now on 883k, meaning he’s lost over 25k followers in just a few days.

The sudden drop in followers is as a result of serious backlash he’s ben facing online after it emerged during the Single’s Inferno reunion that he eventually ghosted Kim Min-gee after the show. So what happened?

Well, first off Seung-il admitted whilst rewatching the finale footage back that he was very bad at conveying his feelings for her. And despite everything that did happen between them, Kim Min-gee clarified she “doesn’t regret” her choice.

Kim Min-gee says in the Single’s Inferno season five reunion episode that she “feels bad for herself” after everything that happened between Seung-il and herself, then speaks out on what actually went down.

Seung-il claims they didn’t go on any dates and “only kept in touch a little bit” whilst Kim Min-gee says they didn’t keep in contact “at all.”

She explained that she tried to reach out to him but it was “entirely one sided” with her describing their current situation as “complicated.” It turns out that Seung-il completely ghosted Kim Min-gee after they got out of the show, and he “cut off things from his end.”

She added that “the person I liked is still in Inferno” and genuinely my heart is breaking for her.

