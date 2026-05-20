Let’s meet Georgina, the glamorous NYC dermatologist bringing Botox and breakups to In The City

With Bravo refusing to let the people drinking rosé in expensive zip codes universe die anytime soon, the network’s latest offering, In The City, officially lands today. The new show follows familiar faces from Summer House as they swap Hamptons weekends and themed parties for life in New York City.

Yes, there are still relationship dramas, career spirals and suspiciously aesthetic brunches. But this time, the cast are dealing with real jobs, real kids and real Manhattan rent prices.

Alongside returning Bravo staples like Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard, one newcomer is Georgina Ferzli, and she might just end up being the cast member everyone becomes mildly obsessed with.

Georgina is a board-certified dermatologist specialising in laser and cosmetic dermatology, which basically means she spends her days making rich New Yorkers look poreless and expensive. She’s also a bridal prep specialist.

Unlike the stereotypical Bravo socialite archetype, Georgina’s life sounds genuinely hectic. She’s balancing two thriving dermatology practices, raising two tiny children, launching a skincare line and attempting to navigate dating after a painful split from her ex. That’s before we even get to filming reality TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Ferzli, MD, MS, FAAD (@dermdocny)

According to Bravo, Georgina’s storyline will follow her complicated co-parenting relationship, single motherhood and friendship with Lindsay as they attempt to survive parenting and dating in NYC simultaneously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Ferzli, MD, MS, FAAD (@dermdocny)

Her upcoming skincare brand, Crea, is apparently inspired by creatine and longevity-focused ingredients. Georgina explained she’d been working in the lab “like a dork with goggles” developing creams, cleansers, lip balms and haircare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Ferzli, MD, MS, FAAD (@dermdocny)

Outside of the clinics, Georgina’s Instagram gives Manhattan mum energy. Think girls’ dinners, aesthetically plated meals, family outings and children dressed better than most adults. She lives in NYC with her two toddlers, plus a dog called Ralphie.