Wait, are Perfect Match’s Jimmy and Alison still dating? People think this post says everything

The chemistry between Perfect Match‘s Jimmy Sotos and Alison Ogden hasn’t exactly been subtle.

While the pair are currently matched up on-screen, Alison’s journey in the villa actually started with Yamen Sanders before things shifted when Jimmy arrived in episode two. From there, the connection between Jimmy and Alison seemed to move pretty quickly, and now people are trying to figure out whether their romance survived after filming wrapped.

People started speculating after Jimmy shared a carousel of photos featuring Alison on Instagram, with the post seemingly looking back on their early days together in the villa. The final image shows Alison holding a basketball in what appears to be a neighborhood setting, leading some people to wonder whether the snap was taken more recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Sotos (@jsotos1)

One commenter even asked if the post hinted that the two were still together after the show. Alison jumped into the comments to explain that the basketball photo had actually been sent to Jimmy by her younger sister before the pair officially met. Even so, the interaction feels a little telling.

That wasn’t the only thing fueling the rumours. Jimmy has also been using Alison’s music in several social media posts promoting his upcoming coffee launch, which people have quickly picked up on. The two also continue to follow each other online and have recently been photographed at multiple public events together.

Earlier this month, Jimmy and Alison attended Netflix Is a Joke Festival’s Funny AF with Kevin Hart event alongside fellow cast members Kayla Richart, Chris Dahlan, and Katherine LaPrell, and naturally, people are taking that as another sign their connection may have continued beyond the villa.

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