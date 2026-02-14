The Single’s Inferno season five reunion has revealed who’s actually still together

The whopping six part Single’s Inferno season five reunion has released today, and we finally know which couples are still together, alongside some other juicy information.

Kim Min-gee and Seun-il

These two aren’t together as Kim Min-gee shocking claimed during the Single’s Inferno season five reunion that she and Seun-il never ended up being “an actual couple” as he ghosted her after filming. She explained that the whole thing “is a bit complicated” as “things were cut off from his end.”

Even more heartbreakingly, Min-gee added that “the person I liked is still stuck in Inferno.” My heart can’t take this.

Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been

Su-been and Hee-sun revealed that they actively dated for a month after the show but had to take a break from the relationship as she went back to the US. However, she’s now back in Korea and have officially confirmed they’re dating!

Go-eun and Sung-min

I think we all saw this coming but Go-eun and Sung-min didn’t stay together after the finale, however that doesn’t mean a romance is off the cards for Go-eun.

Throughout the reunion episodes, she and Igeon had time to reflect on what happened in their relationship and why it didn’t work on the show, with the two deciding to get dinner together and see what happens between them. Watch this space!

Choi Mina Sue and Samuel Lee

Choi Mina Sue and Samuel Lee didn’t go on any dates after Single’s Inferno, and it does now look as though he’s in a new relationship.

Joo-young and Jae-jin

The Single’s Inferno did reveal that some couples are still together but don’t want to publicly date, with this seemingly being the case with Joo-young and Jae-jin. They explained they’ve spent a lot of time together after the show but are keeping things a lot more quiet.

