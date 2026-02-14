Vic and Christine break their silence on not going to Mexico during Love Is Blind

Vic and Christine didn’t end up going to Mexico with their Love Is Blind co-stars, and instead went on their own separate honeymoon to Ohio, and now they’ve spoken out about the whole thing.

Chris Coelen previously told Entertainment Daily that they weren’t able to take every couple to Mexico as the budget wouldn’t allow it, and that ultimately they picked Vic and Christine not to go as they were in their “own little bubble” regardless.

Vic and Christine opened up to Tudum about how they felt about not getting to go to Mexico with everyone else, with Christine recalling that they were only allowed to go if both of them agreed to it.

She then got a FaceTime call from Vic to discuss what they wanted to, and they both decided to go to Malibu instead.

The pair ended up driving to Malibu by themselves without a camera crew, with Vic recalling: “We talked the whole drive there. It didn’t take too long to connect the voice to the person or feel comfortable.”

The two then went into their own “happy little bubble” with Christine saying: “It was almost like what happens in Mexico, where you don’t get your phone back. We didn’t even mean to, but we [kept on] doing the experiment without those distractions. It created such a beautiful, pivotal moment in our relationship. I couldn’t imagine it any other way.”

Vic also thinks that he and Christine not going to Mexico was actually the best way thing for their Love Is Blind journey. He explained: “One of the beautiful things about it was the quality time. I was in paradise with my lady.

“We talked about everything, revisited the conversations we had in the pods, and [found out] how we could travel together. If I had to put it in one word, it would be tranquil.”

And ultimately both of them think that it didn’t really matter where they were anyway, with Christine adding: “There wasn’t a pro and con, I believed he was my person regardless. We would’ve had the same connection and the same intimacy even if we were at home.

“But I am really, really grateful for [the trip]. This was just such a wild experience. It would’ve been a lot to just be totally submerged in it, and getting to have that alone time with the world turned off was really nice. It was an absolutely beautiful few days. It was hard to leave.”

Well, now I’m getting all emotional.

