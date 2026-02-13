People think ‘missing scenes’ on Single’s Inferno were to protect Mina Sue from backlash

There’s speculation that scenes that used to be on Single’s Inferno season five have been removed, and fingers are pointing at Choi Mina Sue and her agent. Following all the backlash she got for choosing multiple men on the show, the last two episodes seem to be different.

According to a source claiming to be close to production, Mina Sue threatened to leave the island completely. The source alleged she “freaked out and demanded to be able to call her agent, threatening to leave the island. Her agent then intervened.”

They added: “Her agent pressured the production team to ensure the last episodes avoided this conflict and portrayed Mina Sue positively. She was then advised — by both her agent and the Single’s Inferno production team — to choose Samuel Lee.”

“This was a strategic move to show a different side of her character and repair her image. By episode 8, her reputation among the cast was already damaged. Her agent recognised she needed to change course immediately, and the production made changes,” they continued.

The source claims that production removed footage of erratic behaviour and her conflict with Min-gee, focused heavily on Kim Go-eun, who was not involved in this drama, as a distraction, and included an interview segment where Mina Sue cries and expresses gratitude.

Mina Sue reflected on the show and wrote: “There was a lot of realisation while filming Single’s Inferno. I reflect, learn, realise, and grow a lot. It was a time when I could look back and feel deeply that I could cause discomfort with my actions and words.”

Apparently, this was all staged specifically to improve her public image, which undermined her rival, Kim Min-gee, with little to no screen time towards the end. It’s important to note this is all speculation, and purely based on one person’s alleged account.

Netflix and Choi Mina Sue have been contacted by Reality Shrine for comment.

