These Single’s Inferno stars are slamming Choi Mina Sue for her actions, and it’s shady

Single’s Inferno star Choi Mina Sue has become known for being the season five villain, and several people associated with the Netflix dating show are now speaking out on her behaviour. Season three cast member, Yoo Hajeong, has criticised how she was acting.

Yoo Hajeong watched episodes eight to 10 of season five on a YouTube video and reflected on Choi’s decision to take Su-been to Paradise, before chatting to Song Seung-il about it. Hajeong asked: “Why does she keep putting so much meaning on the first trip to Paradise?”

When Mina Sue said she wanted to go to the next Paradise with Samuel Lee, Yoon Hajeong said, “I guess she wants to go with everyone. Seung-il is probably thinking, ‘Why did you even bring me here then?’ From what I can see, all the guys have lost interest in her and left.”

Another Single’s Inferno alumni, Ailee, from season one, also got involved on the grilling. She shared a video to her YouTube channel, where she said Mina Sue has made the show “really entertaining”. She then added: “Some people’s hearts just change quickly.”

“Like the MCs said, she’s very honest. I think she might have taken the questions very literally, with a Western mindset. I think Su-been must’ve felt very offended [when Mina Sue told him they’d “speak later”]. This makes no sense. He probably felt disrespected,” she said.

In the same video, Ailee’s husband, Choi Sihoon, said, “If it were me, I wouldn’t even look at her there.” Ailee responded, “I would’ve been very offended too. It’s not just being offended, but deeply disappointed by her basic attitude and how she treats people.”

Hong Jinkyung, a panellist on the show, has come out to apologise for what she said about Mina Sue’s actions. She had told Mina Sue to “tone it down,” before adding, “I was called by production. If they tell us, ‘Your comments were a bit too harsh,’ we get educated.

She added that they’re asked to “speak more gently. Seung-il played a big role there.” The panellists had said they couldn’t defend Mina Sue’s behaviour, that it was “painful to watch,” and said: “When you’re having a mental breakdown, you should know how to stay quiet.”

Mina Sue has defended her own behaviour and told Elle Korea: “I tend to be very aware of others, so there are times when I hesitate to show my honest self. My goal was to show the most ‘me’ I could. Even if that version of myself isn’t attractive, I wanted to show my complete self.”

