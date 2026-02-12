Body language expert reveals how Amber really feels about Jordan after Love Is Blind reveal

I genuinely think both Amber and Jordan are genuine sweethearts on Love Is Blind, but it definitely felt at the reveal like she wasn’t as immediately overwhelmed by his physical appearance as she was.

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman spoke on behalf of Casino.ca to reveal how Amber really feels about Jordan.

He claims that their relationship is “extremely one-sided”, with Amber not being as “attracted” to Jordan as he is following their Love Is Blind pod reveal.

Inbaal claimed: “When the screens open, Jordan’s chin is pointed upwards, defiant and proud, dominant. Amber’s chin is lowered, submissive. This is the first sign of compatibility for the pair, and the last.

“They’re walking towards each other, Jordan glances upwards, as if thanking the heavens, as Amber is better looking than he expected. Not so for Amber, whose smile is dampened. She glances downwards, a little disappointed at what she sees.”

He continued: “When she’s about to hug him, Amber spreads her hands and fingers to the sides in a childlike way, like a dutiful little girl about to give her uncle a hug. Not passionate or romantic at all.

“When he leans in to kiss her, still laughing about how lucky he is, Amber pulls back a bit. When she returns his kiss, she’s just giving things a chance.”

Inbaal then claims that Amber isn’t “keen or attracted” to Jordan “at all”, saying: “Amber hugs him with her cheek to his body, trying to create a bond of comfort with Jordan, but she’ll struggle to form a bond of passion.

“When they sit down, Amber’s face is a little sad. She’s trying her best to hide it, but Amber is crushed. She glances away from Jordan, and closes her eyes, and covers her face with her hand, all signs that she’s trying to go back to being single, blocking Jordan away.”

