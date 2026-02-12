Beast Games star Auguste reveals how all the guys knew Monika sold the coin the entire time

Auguste Auger has revealed how they all knew Monika had sold the coin on Beast Games. The entire time, she was convinced she was keeping this big secret to herself after JD gave her the valuable item, but it turns out that they had figured it out before she realised.

During an Instagram Q&A, someone asked Auguste how he realised Monika had sold the coin. He replied: “We all got pretty good at following patterns. But my credit for that goes to the smartest man in the city for picking up on the clues @conanlycan.”

Apparently, it was Monika’s “iShowSpeed face” that gave it away. She was crying, and then while speaking to Nick, showed a facial expression similar to YouTuber iShowSpeed’s face while trying not to laugh, which Nick saw before telling Auguste, Tyler, and Jack about it.

As Nick is a professional wrestler, it’s believed he recognised Monika’s facial expression due to the ones he makes within his career. So it was really her acting and crying that gave her lie away, as she didn’t want anyone to figure out she’d actually sold the coin.

In a YouTube video on Auguste’s channel, Monika revealed: “My emotions were running high, between elation at winning $500K, the trust betrayal from people not taking their fair share, and so on.. and that her crying was real coming from all those conflicting high emotions.”

She said that, after the episode, one of the producers came to her and “complimented her on the best acting he had ever seen. She explained how it “wasn’t acting but high emotions” and that she didn’t tell them she sold the coin because they “probably wouldn’t want her here.”

