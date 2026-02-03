Jim and Monika finally reveal whether they met before competing on Beast Games

Jim and Monika have taken over Beast Games with their engagement and wedding, but because everything has moved so fast between them, there’s a major theory they met before the show. They literally got married days after they apparently first met, and it’s suspicious.

They both done a TikTok Live recently where they were asked how they first met, and claimed they’d be making a Q&A on YouTube answering people’s questions. However, Monika did admit in the live stream: “I came onto Jim first and he shut me down.”

She added: “When we met in Vegas at the start of filming, Jim shut me down. He actually made me work for him.” Jim replied: “Well, what can I say?” And when someone said they give black cat golden retriever energy, Jim said: “That’s insanely accurate.”

Monika then went on to ask whether she should propose to Jim, with them both saying she’s “engaged in Beast City” rather than legally. She explained of the on-screen wedding they had: “We technically didn’t have to sign the license, but it was all in good spirit.”

Jim said: “No, it wasn’t legally binding, but it was real to me in the way that it made me feel.” In a separate podcast interview, Jim explained how he’s “not the kind of guy to go in thinking about a love interest because it’s just not who he is.”

He said: “I showed up in Vegas and by day two, I had met her. People are like, ‘Dude, you told her you love her after two days?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it wasn’t exactly two days, it was almost two weeks.'” Former winner Jeffrey Allen said that’s “two months in Beast time.”

