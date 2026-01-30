Inside the wild rumours married couple Monica and Jim are industry plants on Beast Games

Monica and Jim are the couple who wildly decided to get married on Beast Games, but there’s more rumours facing them. There’s a huge piece of speculation going around that they’re actually industry plants, put into the game to cause chaos and stir the pot.

One person claimed: “Their relationship all scripted… not genuine. Jim (173) used to date Jeffree Starr, so he’s used to the screen personality that he has to display in order to build a social media following and become a star, even if he didn’t win the $5 mil.”

They still appear to be together after the show, but the insane moment they tied the knot didn’t make the actual final cut of the episode, and Jim claimed “production confirmed to us the footage will never be shown,” adding they said there was “no storyline” in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monika Ronk (@monikaronk)

Jim recently said: “ngl my life outside of the games was extremely dull and boring. I’m a law student and my social life was pretty quiet when I moved after college. It felt good to finally have fun in the games. I’m like the old man in squid game…”

It’s not like Jim has a background in TV or acting, while Monica is a retired gymnast of 14 years. People thought it was weird how he asked her to be his girlfriend after two days, but he’s explained it’s “extremely accurate” that time moved fast as they were together 24/7.

One person speculated: “I mean I think it looks staged beyond belief but who knows.” Another wrote: “I had seen her socials and it did not add up at all. It feels like a love story implanted by producers which is so weird. We do not watch this show for romance…”

Reality Shrine has contacted Amazon Prime, Monica and Jim for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.