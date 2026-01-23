Monika and Jim got married two weeks after meeting on Beast Games, but is it actually legal?

Beast Games contestants Monika and Jim revealed last week that they’d secretly got married on the show, just two weeks after meeting for the very first time.

Monika and Jim met during the first episode on Beast Games, asked her to be his girlfriend in episode two and then he proposed and the pair got married whilst they were on the island.

The insane moment didn’t make the actual final cut of the episode, with Jack claimed that “production confirmed to us the footage will never be shown” adding they said there was “no storyline” in it.

However, during the most recent behind the scenes for episode five on Amazon Prime, we got to hear all about their wedding and more importantly, whether it’s legally binding or not.

In the behind the scenes clips, Jack is seen taking Monika to the side and telling her that their “alliance has been a two person alliance this whole time.”

Jon Youshaei asked them “what the hell happened in Fiji?” The scene then flashbacked to Jim proposing to Monica, before revealing that they decided to just have a wedding on the island.

As for whether they officially got married, we can all breathe a sigh of relief as it’s a common law marriage, which means it’s not legally binding, but the pair did give each other wedding rings.

And when Jack and Monica were asked whether they’re going to go home after the show and introduce each other to their families, they revealed they were just going to let them watch Beast Games instead.

Monica added that her family will be “upset that they missed their youngest daughter’s first and only wedding.”

Jack also admitted that neither of the asked for a pre-nup, adding that if Monika wins the money he’s going to be “a stay at home dad.” I smell a tactical union here, although according to Dexerto the pair do actually appear to still be together over seven months after filming.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.